Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $251.71

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.71 and last traded at $247.14, with a volume of 1506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

