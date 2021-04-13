OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

In related news, Director Linda Rottenberg acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 272,807 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $7,799,552.13. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 681,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO)

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit