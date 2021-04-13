OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

In related news, Director Linda Rottenberg acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 272,807 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $7,799,552.13. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 681,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.