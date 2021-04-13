OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OMVKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 8,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

