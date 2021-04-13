On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Update

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OTIVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 9,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
About On Track Innovations
