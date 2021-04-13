OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

OneMain stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.22%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $13,138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

