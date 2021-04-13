Ontology Trading Up 1.4% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003066 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $476.37 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.62 or 0.00333541 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00024496 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,807,991 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

