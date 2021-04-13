Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.31.

LPRO stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. Open Lending has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $1,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

