OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 292,523 shares.The stock last traded at $52.40 and had previously closed at $50.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.80 million, a PE ratio of -133.82 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,032 shares of company stock worth $4,120,212 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $6,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

