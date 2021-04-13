OracleChain (OCT) Price Tops $0.0167 on Major Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. OracleChain has a market cap of $499,733.24 and $33,178.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00261025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $430.92 or 0.00681110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,988.44 or 0.99558757 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.15 or 0.00866392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars.

