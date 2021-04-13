Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.16

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 30482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $581.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

