Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

OUST traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 13,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,913. Ouster has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.73.

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

