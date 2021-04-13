Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. Analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

