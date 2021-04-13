Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in ABB by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $4,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday. DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.