Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 64,421 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 251.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

