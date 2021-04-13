Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $196.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.14. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $198.68.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.