Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,431 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

