PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 22,440 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $933,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE PD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. 1,419,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,804. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

