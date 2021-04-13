Pamela M. Arway Sells 305 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $161.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after acquiring an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

