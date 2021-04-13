Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0262 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and $366,518.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00055867 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,502,549 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars.

