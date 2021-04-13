Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cintas by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Cintas stock opened at $355.17 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.88. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.