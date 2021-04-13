Paragon Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Okta by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $248.96 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $130.38 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.63 and a 200-day moving average of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,208 shares of company stock worth $22,904,580 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.25.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

