Paragon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,593.65 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $517.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,533.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,544.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9,959.69 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

