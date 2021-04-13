Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Lessened by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,275. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $123.32 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.