Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

