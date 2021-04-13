Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $195,397,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.66. 14,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

