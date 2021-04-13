PegNet (PEG) Price Tops $0.0005

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $10,066.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00067059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00258481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.15 or 0.00685039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,962.89 or 0.99578424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.78 or 0.00869496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

