People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

PBCT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 328,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

