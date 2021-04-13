Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Petrus Resources stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.39.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

