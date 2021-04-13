PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Short Interest Down 93.3% in March

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PZRXQ remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. PhaseRx has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03.

PhaseRx Company Profile

PhaseRx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a portfolio of products for the treatment of inherited enzyme deficiencies in the liver using intracellular enzyme replacement therapy. The company develops its products based on its proprietary Hybrid mRNA technology platform, which allows the synthesis of missing enzyme inside the cell.

