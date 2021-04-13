Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

PHAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00. Insiders sold 200,091 shares of company stock worth $8,897,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHAT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 26,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,158. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

