Phoenix Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PagerDuty were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 414.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 89.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 311,124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 64.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63,799 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. 9,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $496,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,549 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,147. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

