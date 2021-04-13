Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases 255 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after buying an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after buying an additional 257,454 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average of $186.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $210.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

