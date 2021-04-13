Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,978 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,215,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,374 shares of company stock worth $135,744,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.42. 55,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,446. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.98.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

