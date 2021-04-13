Phoenix Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises 1.8% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

FITB traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. 73,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,233. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

