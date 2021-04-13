Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,894 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,626,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD opened at $145.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 142.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

