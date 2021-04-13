Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $177.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,551. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.52 and its 200 day moving average is $119.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

