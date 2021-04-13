Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.08 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $7,136.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00219101 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

