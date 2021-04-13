Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,498. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

