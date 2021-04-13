Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

MAA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.37. 3,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,656. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $149.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.