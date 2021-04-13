Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NIKE stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.78. The company had a trading volume of 133,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

