POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. POA has a total market cap of $31.73 million and $2.14 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,554,748 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars.
