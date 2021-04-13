Polkadot (DOT) Reaches Market Cap of $38.25 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion and $1.90 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $41.17 or 0.00065459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,065,086,465 coins and its circulating supply is 929,062,351 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

