Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.93.

Shares of PD opened at C$31.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23. The stock has a market cap of C$417.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$8.00 and a 1 year high of C$36.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.97.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -5.7030796 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

