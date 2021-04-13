Premier Financial (PFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 target price (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

