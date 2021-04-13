Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

PBH stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.04. 301,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

