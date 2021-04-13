Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,141 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,464,000 after buying an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,827,000 after acquiring an additional 92,074 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after acquiring an additional 459,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 118,789 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.