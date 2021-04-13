Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 4,699 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of FARO Technologies worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 53,757 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.45 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.