Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

