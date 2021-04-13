Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,257 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Glaukos by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

GKOS opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

