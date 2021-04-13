Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,230 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after acquiring an additional 497,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 357,511 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,701,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 403,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

